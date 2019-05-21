Gore will not practice during Tuesday's OTA sessions due to foot/ankle issues, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

When you sign a 36-year-old running back, these are the type of minor injuries that come with the territory, though we imagine a veteran like Gore knows his way around summer work and will have plenty of time to get up to speed as the team's main backup to LeSean McCoy, assuming Gore's issues are minor.

