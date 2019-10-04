Play

Bills' Frank Gore: Week 5 workload still in limbo

Gore's teammate Devin Singletary is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury for Sunday's game in Tennessee.

Singletary's status is a true game-time decision. The rookie has missed the last two games, but was close to playing last week and practiced on a limited basis each day this week. Gore saw his lowest number of rushing attempts (11) in the one game Singletary completed, while he averaged 16.7 carries per game over the last three contests. Gore's value is a good deal higher if his teammate is out of the lineup Sunday, as T.J. Yeldon doesn't pose much of a threat as a rusher and is more of a pass-catching option.

