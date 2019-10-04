Bills' Frank Gore: Week 5 workload still in limbo
Gore's teammate Devin Singletary is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury for Sunday's game in Tennessee.
Singletary's status is a true game-time decision. The rookie has missed the last two games, but was close to playing last week and practiced on a limited basis each day this week. Gore saw his lowest number of rushing attempts (11) in the one game Singletary completed, while he averaged 16.7 carries per game over the last three contests. Gore's value is a good deal higher if his teammate is out of the lineup Sunday, as T.J. Yeldon doesn't pose much of a threat as a rusher and is more of a pass-catching option.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Updated Streamers
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end, including an...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 5 plus offers...