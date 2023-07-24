The Bills plan to sign Sternberger on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Sternberger, a 2019 third-round pick by the Packers, appeared in 18 games over two seasons in Green Bay and caught 12 passes for 114 yards and one touchdown. He was let go in 2021 after serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy and has since spent time with the Seahawks, Commanders and Steelers but never appeared in a regular-season game for any of those teams. Sternberger played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL this spring and led the league with seven touchdowns while finishing fourth in receiving yards (517). The 27-year-old is certainly talented, but he'll have an uphill battle landing a roster spot in a tight end room that features Dawson Knox (lower leg) and Dalton Kincaid.