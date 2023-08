The Bills waived Sternberger on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Sternberger signed with the Bills in July after spending the past two seasons on the practice squads of the Packers, Commanders and Steelers. With the Buffalo tight end room headlined by Dawson Knox and 2023 first-round pick Dalton Kincaid, it was always a longshot for Sternberger to crack the final 53-man roster.