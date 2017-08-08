Bills' Jeremy Butler: Suffers concussion
Butler (concussion) is not practicing Tuesday, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.
Butler is a big long shot to make the team, odds that got even worse when the Bills signed veteran Anquan Boldin on Monday.
