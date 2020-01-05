Bills' John Brown: Throws for touchdown in loss
Brown had four receptions (eight targets) for 50 yards and threw a 16-yard touchdown pass in Saturday's 22-19 playoff loss to Houston.
Brown had a modest game aside from the passing touchdown via a trick play on the opening drive (his second passing score this year). The veteran wideout finished the regular season as the Bills' top receiving option, posting his first 1,000-yard season since 2015 (72 receptions for 1,060 yards and seven total touchdowns). Brown just completed the first year of a three-year, $27 million contract, and his resurgence as legitimate starting wide receiver should make him one of Josh Allen's most-trusted options in 2020.
