Bills' Jordan Matthews: Inactive for Week 11
Matthews (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Matthews practiced to some degree most of the week, so this is a bit of a surprise. Since the Bills' passing attack has been inconsistent all season and will now try rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman at quarterback, perhaps the absence takes some of the guesswork out of things for Matthews owners.
