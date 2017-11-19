Bills' Jordan Matthews: Will test knee in pregame
Matthews will test his injured knee before Sunday's game against the Chargers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Matthews is officially listed as questionable, and while head coach Sean McDermott is optimistic Matthews will play, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it'll all come down to how his knee reacts to the pregame work. If he is good to go, he'll also have to deal with adjusting to new quarterback Nathan Peterman.
