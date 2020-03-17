Poyer has signed a two-year extension with the Bills that will keep him with the team through 2022, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

In his third season with the Bills in 2019, Poyer racked up a career-high 107 tackles to go along with two picks and three forced fumbles, making him a quality IDP option while serving as the team's starting strong safety. Meanwhile, Micah Hyde -- the squad's top free safety -- under contract with Buffalo through the 2021 season.