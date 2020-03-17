Bills' Jordan Poyer: Lands extension
Poyer has signed a two-year extension with the Bills that will keep him with the team through 2022, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
In his third season with the Bills in 2019, Poyer racked up a career-high 107 tackles to go along with two picks and three forced fumbles, making him a quality IDP option while serving as the team's starting strong safety. Meanwhile, Micah Hyde -- the squad's top free safety -- under contract with Buffalo through the 2021 season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bridgewater to replace Newton
The Panthers are signing Teddy Bridgewater. Here's what it means for their 2020 projections.
-
Who will throw to Graham?
Heath Cummings isn't sure why the Bears gave Jimmy Graham all that money and speculates on...
-
Howard a starter for now
Jordan Howard found the perfect place to continue being undervalued in Fantasy football.
-
Rivers boosts Colts
The acquisition of Philip Rivers is a boon for the Colts pass catchers, but that doesn't necessarily...
-
Rivers finds prime fit in Indy
Philip Rivers might have found just the right spot in Indy for his championship quest.
-
What's next for Cam Newton?
Done with the Panthers, Cam Newton will find another job, but there's not a ton of upside remaining.