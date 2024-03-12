The Dolphins and Poyer agreed to terms on a one-year contract Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Poyer will stay in the AFC East after spending the previous seven seasons with the Bills before being released by Buffalo in a cap move last week. Poyer turns 33 years old next month but did make the Pro Bowl in 2022 after being named a first-team All-Pro in 2021. Last season, Poyer started 16 games and finished with 100 tackles (66 solo), four pass breakups and one sack. It was his first season without an interception since 2016 with the Browns.