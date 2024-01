Poyer finished Sunday's 27-21 win over the Patriots with 10 tackles (eight solo).

Poyer co-led the Bills in tackles with linebacker Terrel Bernard. Poyer played every defensive snap for the second-straight game and reached double-digit tackles for the third time this season. He's up to 95 tackles (62 solo), including 1.0 sacks, four passes defended and a forced fumble over 15 games this season.