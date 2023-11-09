Poyer (leg) will not practice Thursday, according to head coach Sean McDermott, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Poyer played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps for the fifth consecutive week Sunday against the Bengals. So, it's not clear when he may have picked up the injury or if this is more of a maintenance day for the veteran Safety. With the Bills not playing until Monday, Poyer will have Friday and Saturday to get out on the practice field before their Week 10 matchup against the Broncos.