Poyer finished the 2023 regular season with 101 total tackles including 1.0 sacks, four passes defensed, and one forced fumble over 16 games.

Poyer did fail to come up with an interception for the first time in his seven seasons as a Bill, though he made up for it in other categories, finishing in the top 25 among safeties in most IDP formats. He continues to see the field on a full-time basis even into his 30's, and the Bills get him for at least one more season under the back half of his two-year deal. Worth noting is that long-time safety partner Micah Hyde is mulling retirement -- the two have been a fantastic duo or several seasons.