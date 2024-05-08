Shorter is in line to compete for depth slotting behind fellow wide receivers Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Curtis Samuel in training camp, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

The Bills took Shorter in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he never saw game action after being placed on injured reserve ahead of the regular season on account of a hamstring injury. Though Shorter was designated to return from IR in December and resumed practicing with the team, he wasn't activated before his 21-day evaluation window closed. Now presumably past his hamstring injury, the 6-foot-4 wideout will vie with Chase Claypool, Mack Hollins, KJ Hamler, Andy Isabella and Quintez Cephus for a reserve role.