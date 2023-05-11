Shorter signed a four-year contract with Buffalo on Thursday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
Shorter, a fifth-round pick out of Florida, was one of five members of the Bills' draft class to agree to a standard rookie deal, with O'Cyrus Torrence, Dorian Williams, Nick Broeker and Alex Austin also putting pen to paper on contracts. Shorter has his work cut out for him just to earn a spot on the 53-man roster for Week 1, though as high-powered as the Bills offense can be, there are no established wideouts currently on the roster after Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.