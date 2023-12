Shorter (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Shorter was a fifth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft and has yet to play this season after going on IR on Aug. 30. He'll now have a 21-day window to practice with the team before the Bills would need to add him to the 53-man roster, but the wideout would be eligible to play this weekend against the Cowboys if the coaching staff determines he's ready to contribute.