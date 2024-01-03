Shorter (hamstring) had his 21-day practice window closed Wednesday, and he'll remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

Shorter was designated to return from IR on Dec. 13, but he was unable to find his way onto the 53-man roster. Since his practice window has closed, he is now forced back onto injured reserve and will not be able to play or practice with the team for the remainder of the campaign. The 2023 fifth-round selection never played a regular season game with the Bills this year, but will work to return healthy next season and to carve out a regular role for himself in the team's receiving corps then.