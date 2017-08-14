Seymour (foot) rejoined the Bills during practice Monday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

If nothing else, Seymour will provide an extra body for a secondary that recently lost Ronald Darby via trade and that's missing Shareece Wright (hand) for Monday's session. Since the Bills were able to pick up E.J. Gaines from the Rams as part of their flurry of transactions Friday, it's not expected that Seymour's standing on the depth chart will dramatically change, even if Gaines isn't immediately deployed with the first team in practices. Seymour still looks set to serve as a nickel or dime back in his second NFL campaign.