Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Seymour (shoulder) is day-to-day after his MRI revealed no serious injury, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

It's a positive development for Seymour, who played just seven snaps in Week 9 before being knocked out of the game with a shoulder issue. Baltimore's injury reports during the week will provide more information on whether he might be able to suit up in Week 10.