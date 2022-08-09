Shakir missed practice for the second straight day Monday due to "continued soreness," Grace Heidinger of the Bills' official site reports.

This doesn't sound like anything serious for the fifth-round rookie, but he's going to be in for a dogfight for slotting (or even a roster spot) to begin the season, and any missed practice time could prove costly. On a brighter note, Shakir has been said to be turning heads throughout the summer, and the Bills did trade up to get him on Day 3 of the draft following a stellar college career at Boise State.