Shakir hauled in seven of nine targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 playoff loss to the Chiefs.

Shakir got the start in place of the injured Gabe Davis (knee) and wound up having to briefly leave Sunday's playoff tilt with an injury of his own. The second-year wideout recovered quickly from his shoulder ailment and finished the spot start as the Bills' top producer while leading his club in targets. Shakir finished a solid sophomore campaign (39/611/2) with a strong postseason receiving line of 10/75/2 across two playoff games. Buffalo has a decision to make on the aforementioned Davis this upcoming offseason, and Shakir's fine work as the Bills' slot man in 2023 could earn him more work alongside No. 1 wideout Stefon Diggs next season.