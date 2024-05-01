Shakir has a new teammate in the receiving room after the Bills took Keon Coleman out of Florida State with the first pick of the second round Friday.

This may not be a terrible thing for Shakir's 2024 outlook, as it was doubtful the Bills were going to enter the season with such a thin wideout crew, and the attention of a big target like Coleman might allow Shakir to see better looks. The latter is coming off a 39-611-2 season in 17 regular-season games, but with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis off to new locales, Shakir has room to grow his production in his third NFL season. For now, he and Coleman project as starters, while Curtis Samuel is more of a hybrid No. 3.