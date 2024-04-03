The Bills traded Shakir's teammate Stefon Diggs to the Texans on Wednesday, just a few weeks after Gabe Davis signed as a free agent with the Jaguars.

One would think Bills GM Brandon Beane has a second move up his sleeve following such a blockbuster deal, plus the Bills will almost certainly select one or two wide receivers toward the top of their draft, but for now, Shakir and newcomer Curtis Samuel are the team's top two receivers. Shakir, about to enter his third NFL season, is coming off a 39-611-2 campaign over 17 regular-season games, so his fantasy prospects continue to trend upward, especially with Josh Allen's strong arm delivering him the ball.