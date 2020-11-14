Wallace has been determined to have been in recent close contact with Josh Norman, who has tested positive for COVID-19, The Buffalo News reports. Wallace has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play Sunday at Arizona.

Things just got even more challenging for the Bills as they try to slow down Arizona's high-powered offense, as cornerbacks #2 and #3 are now out for the game. The Bills had to make several practice squad call-ups Saturday since none of the affected players will have time to be cleared for Sunday's game.