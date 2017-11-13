Peterman saw his first regular-season action as a pro during garbage time of Sunday's blowout loss to the Saints, completing seven of 10 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.

The rookie was impressive all preseason and there was even talk of him winning the starting job for a rebuilding team, but in the end the Bills wisely went with Tyrod Taylor. The veteran and the team have performed better than expected, at least until the last two games. Taylor and the entire starting offense was off its game Sunday, and even though the Bills are reeling all of a sudden, coach Sean McDermott quickly put any thought of a quarterback change to rest. While that's out of the way, we could see Peterman more down the stretch if the Bills fall out of the playoff chase.