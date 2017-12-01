Bills' Nick O'Leary: Questionable for Sunday
O'Leary (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
O'Leary has been targeted 26 times through 11 weeks, and he's hauled in 18 receptions for 254 yards and one touchdown. However, he's only been targeted in the red zone twice this campaign, and if he plays Sunday, O'Leary will continue to play second fiddle to Charles Clay (knee).
