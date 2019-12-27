Play

O'Leary (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The 27-year-old appeared to be clear of the shoulder injury Week 16, but he worked as a limited practice participant throughout this week. Ben Koyack would likely work as the No. 2 tight end should O'Leary be unable to suit up Sunday.

More News

