O'Leary (shoulder) is officially inactive for Sunday's game versus the Colts.

The 27-year-old was considered questionable due to the shoulder injury but won't suit up for the season finale. Ben Koyack lines up to serve as the Jaguars' No. 2 tight end, while O'Leary finishes the 2019 campaign with 13 receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown in 12 games between the Dolphins and Jaguars.

