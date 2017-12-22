O'Leary (back) will be limited at practice Friday and listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

With starter Charles Clay ready to suit up against New England, O'Leary will operate out of his No. 2 tight end role (assuming he plays), something that doesn't offer much fantasy value in a run-based offense.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories