Football is back! Every NFL week starts with a Thursday Night Football game for most of the remainder of the 2021 season, and these are our favorite slates to play Daily Fantasy Football. The TNF showdown slate allows you a smaller crop of players to choose from, and if your cheap sleeper pick hits, you can cash big in your tournaments or easily win your head-to-head DFS matchups.

Every week, I'll get the Thursday Night DFS picks from our experts and we'll feature them below. We'll take a mix of lineups from our panel of experts that feature builds from both DraftKings and Fanduel. But first, let's preview the matchup and what we might expect.

The Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams are defending their title on their home turf and despite racking up a 12-5 record last season -- on route to their championship -- they are home underdogs in this one. The Bills are 2.5 point favorites and the line hasn't moved much. Matthew Stafford's reported elbow soreness is likely playing a factor in that, but we've learned recently that his PRP injection has left him now with less pain in the elbow than he played with all last season. And Stafford threw for 4,886 yards with 41 touchdowns last season.

The Bills finished 11-6 last year but lost in the divisional round against the Chiefs in a wild 42-36 shootout that featured four lead changes in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. Allen threw for 4,407 yards with 36 touchdowns. In other words, we can expect a fun shootout and a lot of DFS fireworks in this one.

Without further ado, here's a look at who our experts are picking on this DFS Thursday Night Football slate:

Dave Richard

DraftKings:

CAPTAIN/MVP Allen Robinson, WR, LAR 9300

FLEX Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR 12400

FLEX Josh Allen, QB, BUF 12000

FLEX Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR 10800

FLEX Isaiah McKenzie 2400

FLEX Kyren Williams, RB, LAR 1400

Jamey Eisenberg

DraftKings

CAPTAIN/MVP Matthew Stafford, QB, $16,200

FLEX: Cooper Kupp, WR, $12,400

FLEX: Allen Robinson, WR $6,200

FLEX: Gabe Davis, WR $7,200

FLEX: Zack Moss, WR $3,000

FLEX: Isaiah McKenzie, WR $2,400

Heath Cummings

FanDuel

Rams DST $8,000

Matthew Stafford $15,500

Cam Akers $12,500

Allen Robinson $12,000

Gabe Davis $11,500

Frank Stampfl

