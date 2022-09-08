Football is back! Every NFL week starts with a Thursday Night Football game for most of the remainder of the 2021 season, and these are our favorite slates to play Daily Fantasy Football. The TNF showdown slate allows you a smaller crop of players to choose from, and if your cheap sleeper pick hits, you can cash big in your tournaments or easily win your head-to-head DFS matchups.
Every week, I'll get the Thursday Night DFS picks from our experts and we'll feature them below. We'll take a mix of lineups from our panel of experts that feature builds from both DraftKings and Fanduel. But first, let's preview the matchup and what we might expect.
The Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams are defending their title on their home turf and despite racking up a 12-5 record last season -- on route to their championship -- they are home underdogs in this one. The Bills are 2.5 point favorites and the line hasn't moved much. Matthew Stafford's reported elbow soreness is likely playing a factor in that, but we've learned recently that his PRP injection has left him now with less pain in the elbow than he played with all last season. And Stafford threw for 4,886 yards with 41 touchdowns last season.
The Bills finished 11-6 last year but lost in the divisional round against the Chiefs in a wild 42-36 shootout that featured four lead changes in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. Allen threw for 4,407 yards with 36 touchdowns. In other words, we can expect a fun shootout and a lot of DFS fireworks in this one.
Without further ado, here's a look at who our experts are picking on this DFS Thursday Night Football slate:
Dave Richard
DraftKings:
CAPTAIN/MVP Allen Robinson, WR, LAR 9300
FLEX Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR 12400
FLEX Josh Allen, QB, BUF 12000
FLEX Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR 10800
FLEX Isaiah McKenzie 2400
FLEX Kyren Williams, RB, LAR 1400
Jamey Eisenberg
DraftKings
CAPTAIN/MVP Matthew Stafford, QB, $16,200
FLEX: Cooper Kupp, WR, $12,400
FLEX: Allen Robinson, WR $6,200
FLEX: Gabe Davis, WR $7,200
FLEX: Zack Moss, WR $3,000
FLEX: Isaiah McKenzie, WR $2,400
Heath Cummings
FanDuel
Rams DST $8,000
Matthew Stafford $15,500
Cam Akers $12,500
Allen Robinson $12,000
Gabe Davis $11,500
Frank Stampfl
DraftKings