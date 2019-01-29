Bills' Ray-Ray McCloud: Disappointing rookie campaign
McCloud, a rookie sixth-rounder out of Clemson, caught five of just six targets for 36 yards and no touchdowns over 10 games. He also returned one kickoff for 18 yards and four punts for 20 yards.
Given the Bills' wideout woes all season, McCloud had every chance to leap up the depth chart, but that never happened as he struggled with his first taste of the pro game, apparently frustrating the coaching staff along the way. By the end of the season, undrafted rookie Robert Foster and Broncos castaway Isaiah McKenzie passed him on the depth chart, while McCloud became an afterthought for much of the season. With the Bills eyeing up more wide receiver additions given their excessive cast space and array of draft picks, McCloud better get going in his second offseason or he'll be on the outside looking in for a roster spot.
