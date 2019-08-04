Long was unable to suit up for Sunday's practice due to a knee injury, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Long has missed some practices early in camp with a knee injury, though there's no word yet as to whether this is a maintenance or a lingering issue for the veteran. Long is battling Jon Feliciano for the starting right guard spot, though Feliciano is battling a shoulder injury of his own.

