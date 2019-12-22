Hauschka made his only field-goal attempt -- a 35-yarder -- and both extra-point tries during Saturday's loss to New England.

The five points was perhaps about what was to be expected -- even if Hauschka was going to be perfect Saturday -- as the Pats and Bills are two of the league's best teams at not giving up much in the way of points. Hauschka has been flawless the last three games and has turned a rough season around. He gets a nice matchup to end the season if the weather holds up, as the Bills host the Jets in Week 17. That said, weather is no sure thing this time of year in Buffalo, and the Bills are locked into the No. 5 seed and could rest some key players in the finale.