Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Rock steady
Hauschka made his only field-goal attempt -- a 35-yarder -- and both extra-point tries during Saturday's loss to New England.
The five points was perhaps about what was to be expected -- even if Hauschka was going to be perfect Saturday -- as the Pats and Bills are two of the league's best teams at not giving up much in the way of points. Hauschka has been flawless the last three games and has turned a rough season around. He gets a nice matchup to end the season if the weather holds up, as the Bills host the Jets in Week 17. That said, weather is no sure thing this time of year in Buffalo, and the Bills are locked into the No. 5 seed and could rest some key players in the finale.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 16 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...