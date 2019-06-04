Bills' T.J. Yeldon: Participating Tuesday

Yeldon (groin) is participating in at least the individual portion of Tuesday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran and newcomer to the Bills missed the first round of offseason practices, though it sounds like he'll be fine as things start to get more serious. Yeldon is unlikely to pass veterans LeSean McCoy or Frank Gore on the depth chart, so the best guess for now is he'll serve as a pass-catching specialist out of the backfield. However, McCoy and Gore are way up there in years and McCoy is expensive, so the team could always cut bait from one of them if they see a noticeable decline in skills this summer.