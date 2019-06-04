Bills' T.J. Yeldon: Participating Tuesday
Yeldon (groin) is participating in at least the individual portion of Tuesday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran and newcomer to the Bills missed the first round of offseason practices, though it sounds like he'll be fine as things start to get more serious. Yeldon is unlikely to pass veterans LeSean McCoy or Frank Gore on the depth chart, so the best guess for now is he'll serve as a pass-catching specialist out of the backfield. However, McCoy and Gore are way up there in years and McCoy is expensive, so the team could always cut bait from one of them if they see a noticeable decline in skills this summer.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, beginning...
-
Player Rankings: 100-91
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 100-91 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 110-101
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 101-110 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 120-111
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 120-111 in our consensus...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, analysis
Dave Richard has revealed his 2019 Fantasy dynasty rookie rankings.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...