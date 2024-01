Bernard had 10 tackles (eight solo), including two sacks, in Sunday's 27-21 win over the Patriots.

Bernard got to Bailey Zappe twice on the same drive in the third quarter, with each sack resulting in five-yard losses. It was the second multi-sack performance by Bernard this season, and the 2022 third-round pick out of Baylor is up to 6.5 on the year after recording none in his rookie season.