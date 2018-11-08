Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Limited for second straight practice
Edmunds (concussion) was listed as a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
Edmunds is thought to be getting close to being game ready, but he apparently still has one more step in the concussion protocol before he can be cleared for Sunday's contest against the Jets. Julian Stanford has performed capably in Edmunds' absence over the last game and a half, but the rookie's athleticism makes the Buffalo D that much more formidable, and he's instantly become a three-down asset.
