Edmunds recorded 103 tackles in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Packers on Sunday.
Edmunds posted between six and nine tackles in the majority of his games, and he was a high-floor IDP most weeks. On the season, he posted 112 tackles, four interceptions, a forced fumble and a touchdown in 15 games. Going into the second of a four-year deal with the Bears, Edmunds will likely retain similar IDP production in 2024.
More News
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Picks up five tackles in win•
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Pick six in loss•
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Strong fantasy performance•
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Second pick in three weeks•
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Questionable for Sunday at Detroit•