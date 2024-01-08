Edmunds recorded 103 tackles in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Edmunds posted between six and nine tackles in the majority of his games, and he was a high-floor IDP most weeks. On the season, he posted 112 tackles, four interceptions, a forced fumble and a touchdown in 15 games. Going into the second of a four-year deal with the Bears, Edmunds will likely retain similar IDP production in 2024.