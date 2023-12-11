Edmunds recorded seven tackles and an interception in the Bears' 28-13 win over the Lions on Sunday.
Edmunds has posted at least six tackles in all but three games, and over his last five games, he's intercepted three passes. He remains a high-floor IDP with upside when he picks off a pass.
