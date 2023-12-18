Edmunds recorded nine tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown in the Bears' 20-17 loss to the Browns on Sunday.
Edmunds tied his second-best tackle total of the season, but he had his best fantasy performance of the season by picking off Joe Flacco and running it in for the score. With at least six tackles in all but one game, Edmunds remains a high-floor IDP option.
