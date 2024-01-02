Edmunds recorded five tackles (four solo) in Sunday's win over the Falcons.
The five tackles were Edmunds' second-fewest in a game this season despite playing 97 percent of the defensive snaps. On the year, Edmunds has racked up 103 tackles (62 solo), four interceptions, including a pick-six, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
