Jones could be pushed down the Bills' depth chart at receiver after the team signed Anquan Boldin to a one-year contract Monday.

The Bills envision big things for Jones after nabbing him early in the second round of the draft in April, but his chances of making a major impact as a rookie aren't great. Jones' situation was already murky with veteran wideouts Andre Holmes and Rod Streater in the mix for snaps behind No. 1 option Sammy Watkins, and the addition of an experienced, red-zone threat and chain mover like Boldin signing certainly won't help matters. Unless Jones stands out in preseason action and is able to surpass Holmes, Streater and Boldin on the depth chart heading into the regular season, he likely won't warrant much consideration in most redraft leagues.