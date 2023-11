Carolina announced Monday that Halak will join the team as a free agent tryout.

Halak could end up signing a standard contract with the Hurricanes soon because Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) is undergoing evaluations for a medical issue. If Halak officially joins the roster, he will compete with Antti Raanta for playing time. The 38-year-old Halak posted a 10-9-5 record with a 2.72 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 25 appearances for the Rangers last season.