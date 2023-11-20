Halak was released from his tryout by the Hurricanes on Monday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Halak was brought in after Frederik Andersen (illness) was ruled out indefinitely but won't be sticking around long term. Antti Raanta figures to remain the No. 1 option for the Canes while Pyotr Kochetkov serves as the backup. For his part, Halak could be facing the end of his playing career unless he wants to play overseas.