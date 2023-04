Halak is expected to guard the home crease against Toronto on Thursday, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Halak surrendered three goals in each of his previous three starts. Through 24 contests this season, he's posted a 10-8-5 record, 2.71 GAA and .904 save percentage. Toronto is tied for the eighth-ranked offense with 3.40 goals per game in 2022-23.