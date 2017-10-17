Brad Kaaya: Let go by Panthers
Kaaya was waived Tuesday by the Panthers, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Kaaya was waived in order to make room for the signing of linebacker Andrew Gachkar. Kaaya could end up on a practice roster if a team is in need of an emergency quarterback to keep within the organization. Garrett Gilbert will now effectively been the third-string quarterback for Carolina.
More News
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire; Dropometer
Another promising week of Waiver Wire running backs, but finding an Aaron Rodgers replacement...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Best Week 7 streaming options
It's time to bounce back from the Kevin Hogan debacle. Heath Cummings has your streaming options...