Kaaya was waived Tuesday by the Panthers, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Kaaya was waived in order to make room for the signing of linebacker Andrew Gachkar. Kaaya could end up on a practice roster if a team is in need of an emergency quarterback to keep within the organization. Garrett Gilbert will now effectively been the third-string quarterback for Carolina.

