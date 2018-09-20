The Rams signed Allen to their practice squad Thursday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Allen was waived by Los Angeles earlier this week, and will serve as a deep depth option on the team's practice squad. The former sixth-round pick's will work to impress during his time on the practice squad, and hope that the Rams elect to carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster in the future.

