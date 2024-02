Allen did not appear in a game for San Francisco while operating as the team's third quarterback in 2023.

Allen sat behind Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold on San Francisco's depth chart for the entirety of the 2023 campaign. Allen was brought in as a veteran option for the practice quad after appearing in 15 games as a backup over his previous four seasons in the league. Allen will be an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason, but he could be a candidate to re-sign as the 49ers' backup if Sam Darnold decides to walk in free agency.