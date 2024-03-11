The 49ers are set to re-sign Allen as a backup quarterback, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Allen did not appear in a game for the 49ers last season, as he only operated as the team's emergency third quarterback, but he could step up to a more important role behind Brock Purdy for the 2024 campaign if Sam Darnold isn't re-signed. Now heading into his age-32 season, Allen is also capable of contributing in a mentorship role.