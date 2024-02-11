Allen (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Super Bowl matchup against the Chiefs, but he will serve as the team's emergency quarterback, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Allen is familiar with the role, serving as the team's No. 3 option throughout most of the season. The 31-year-old will only be allowed to enter the game if Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold are forced out due to injury.