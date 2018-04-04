Brandon Doughty: Waived by Dolphins
Doughty was waived by the Dolphins on Wednesday.
Doughty hasn't made much of an impression on the Dolphins brass since the team selected him in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The Western Kentucky product will now become an unrestricted free agent if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
